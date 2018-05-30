Reds' Luis Castillo: Allows four earned runs in loss Tuesday
Castillo (4-5) allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits in a loss to Arizona on Tuesday, striking out six and walking three in five innings.
Castillo limited the hits, but the walks hurt him as two of the three allowed came around to score. After a very rough start to the year Castillo has put up good numbers in May, going 3-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 1.25 WHIP to go along with a 37:12 K:BB in 33.2 innings. Prior to Tuesday's start Castillo hadn't allowed more than two runs in his last five starts, and he'll look to get back on track in his next outing against the Rockies at home.
