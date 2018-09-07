Reds' Luis Castillo: Allows three homers in loss
Castillo (8-12) took the loss against the Padres on Thursday, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits over five innings. He didn't allow a walk and stuck out seven.
Coming off an impressive start against the Cardinals in his previous outing, Castillo gave up three home runs in a start for the first time this season against the Padres on Thursday night. A costly error in the fourth inning led to three unearned runs after Francisco Mejia connected on a three-run shot to give the Padres a 5-0 lead. Castillo continues to show his strikeout upside (9.0 K/9 in 2018), but maintaining consistency has been one of his biggest challenges. He'll carry a 4.79 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Dodgers.
