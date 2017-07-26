Reds' Luis Castillo: Allows three runs in loss to Yankees
Castillo (1-4) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. He struck out two.
Castillo flirted with danger on the day but was able to limit the damage to a run-scoring triple-play in the second inning, a sacrifice fly in the fourth and an RBI double from Austin Romine in the fifth. He did induce 10 groundball outs, which undoubtedly helped him navigate the tough Yankees lineup with a respectable outing in hand. Castillo has delivered a series of solid if unspectacular outings since being called up Jun. 23 and will carry a 4.05 ERA into Sunday's matchup with the Marlins.
