Castillo (shoulder) threw 20 pitches in a live batting practice session Friday and will have another such session on Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Castillo doesn't yet have a schedule set to go on a rehab assignment, but it might occur shortly after Tuesday's session if all goes well. Given that Castillo hasn't pitched in any game action yet, he's likely going to need multiple rehab starts before getting activated.