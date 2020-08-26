Castillo (0-4) was charged with three runs (two earned) on five hits over six innings in a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday. He struck out nine.

Castillo was quite good, but he was let down not only by his offense (again), but his defense as well. Joey Votto misfired a throw to second base as he tried to turn two in the fourth inning, and that error led to the Brewers scoring all three of their runs in the game. Castillo is a perfect example of the limitations of win-loss record and ERA; he is winless with a 4.18 ERA, but Castillo has a 45:14 K:BB and only one homer allowed, fueling one of the best FIPs among MLB starters. The Reds will look to finally get him into the win column Sunday at home against the Cubs.