Reds' Luis Castillo: Another poor outing
Castillo gave up three runs over two innings against the Mariners on Thursday, allowing three hits (including a homer) and two walks, striking out four.
While the strikeouts are encouraging, this is a second consecutive bad outing for Castillo, and he now has a 17.36 ERA this spring.
