Castillo (1-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks over four innings as the Reds fell 9-2 to Cleveland. He struck out two.

The right-hander threw 57 of 84 pitches before getting the hook, as Castillo failed to last six innings for the fifth straight start. His ERA now stands at 6.42 -- exactly double last year's mark -- and he'll take a disappointing 26:10 K:BB through 33.2 innings into his next outing.