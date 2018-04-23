Reds' Luis Castillo: Back in loss column Sunday
Castillo (1-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings against the Cardinals.
Castillo allowed a lot of baserunners in this one -- the seven hits and four walks were both his highest totals of the season thus far -- so he was actually somewhat fortunate to limit the damage to just three runs. It's been a frustrating start for the 25-year-old, who had been trending in the right direction his last two times out, but now sees his ERA and WHIP sit at an unsightly 6.51 and 1.45, respectively. He'll look to right the ship next time out Friday against the Twins.
