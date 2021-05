Castillo (1-7) got the loss Sunday against the Brewers, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks over five innings, striking out five.

After an encouraging outing against the Giants on Tuesday, this outing wiped out that progress. The Brewers jumped on him early, scoring three runs in the first inning, an inning that continues to be a problem for him. He generated 13 whiffs on 44 swings.