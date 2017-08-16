Castillo allowed two hits and two walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Tuesday.

Castillo was dominant in this one, with the sharp movement on his fastball and changeup resulting in 14 swinging strikes. He didn't get any help from his offense and remains stuck with just two wins in 11 starts, but Castillo has been the ace of the staff since his arrival to Cincinnati. In fact, he's been one of the better arms in baseball since making the jump from Double-A -- as Mike Petriello of MLB.com pointed out, Castillo had a top-10 xwOBA among starting pitchers even before Tuesday's gem.