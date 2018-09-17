Reds' Luis Castillo: Bags 10th win

Castillo (10-12) picked up the win against the Cubs on Sunday, giving up one earned run on four hits over 6.2 innings, striking out two and walking four in the Reds' 2-1 victory.

It was the third win in his last four starts for the right-hander, who has been faring much better during the second half of the season after a rough start to his 2018 campaign. He wasn't at his best on Sunday, with four free passes against just two strikeouts, but he still managed to work deep into the game, needing 98 pitches to make it through his 6.2 innings. His 4.52 ERA through 161.1 innings still isn't an especially inspiring number but the young right-hander is at least showing flashes of the ability he demonstrated as a rookie last season, when he posted an excellent 3.12 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 89.1 innings.