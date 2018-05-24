Reds' Luis Castillo: Beats Pirates to even record
Castillo (4-4) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a win over the Pirates on Thursday.
He gave up a two-run homer to David Freese in his final frame but was strong otherwise, inducing 10 swinging strikes on 90 pitches. It's been a tale of two months so far for Castillo; after posting a 7.85 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over his first six starts, Castillo has turned in a 2.83 ERA and 31:9 K:BB in May. A mechanical tweak got Castillo back on track and looking once again like the burgeoning ace we saw last year. Up next: a road matchup in Arizona.
More News
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Works around baserunners Saturday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Beats Dodgers for third win•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out seven in win over Mets•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Takes rough loss against Milwaukee•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Lasts just one inning against Twins•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Back in loss column Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco and these Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...