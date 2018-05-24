Reds' Luis Castillo: Beats Pirates to even record

Castillo (4-4) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a win over the Pirates on Thursday.

He gave up a two-run homer to David Freese in his final frame but was strong otherwise, inducing 10 swinging strikes on 90 pitches. It's been a tale of two months so far for Castillo; after posting a 7.85 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over his first six starts, Castillo has turned in a 2.83 ERA and 31:9 K:BB in May. A mechanical tweak got Castillo back on track and looking once again like the burgeoning ace we saw last year. Up next: a road matchup in Arizona.