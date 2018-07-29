Reds' Luis Castillo: Best outing of season Sunday
Castillo (6-8) was superb Sunday against the Phillies, throwing seven shutout innings against the Phillies. He struck out nine batters while allowing four hits and a walk.
The seven innings was the deepest Castillo has worked into a game this season. "It was really nice that he went as deep as he did," interim manager Jim Riggleman said. "We would have been able to cover it if he didn't. I think more importantly, he sees he can do that. He can go through a tough lineup and get deep in a ballgame. He certainly didn't have to come out of the game there. He could have continued but we would have been stretching it a bit. It was very encouraging for him to go over 100 pitches and seven innings against that club."
