Reds' Luis Castillo: Better second outing
Castillo threw two innings in Saturday's spring training loss to the Padres, allowing a run on four hits, a wild pitch and a walk, striking out four in the process. In his first spring training outing on Monday he only got two outs while allowing three runs on three hits and two walks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Castillo's command isn't quite there yet. "Better," manager David Bell said of Castillo's outing on Saturday. "I thought it was a good step. Still not where he needs to get to by the start of the season. Definitely a step in the right direction."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.