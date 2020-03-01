Reds' Luis Castillo: Better second outing

Castillo threw two innings in Saturday's spring training loss to the Padres, allowing a run on four hits, a wild pitch and a walk, striking out four in the process. In his first spring training outing on Monday he only got two outs while allowing three runs on three hits and two walks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Castillo's command isn't quite there yet. "Better," manager David Bell said of Castillo's outing on Saturday. "I thought it was a good step. Still not where he needs to get to by the start of the season. Definitely a step in the right direction."