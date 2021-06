Castillo (3-10) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing six hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander finally appears to have turned the corner after his rough beginning to the season. Castillo has delivered quality starts in four of his last five trips to the mound, blanking the opposition in two of them, and he sports a 1.71 ERA and 32:12 K:BB through 31.2 innings over that stretch.