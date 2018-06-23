Reds' Luis Castillo: Breaks losing streak Friday

Castillo (5-8) picked up the win in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out five.

The right-hander fell just short of a quality start, getting the hook after hitting Javier Baez with a pitch to put runners at first and second with two outs in the sixth inning of a 4-3 game, but Castillo was still able to notch his first win in almost a month. He'll carry a 5,70 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Atlanta.