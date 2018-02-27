Castillo looks to be a lock for Cincinnati's starting rotation in 2018, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Despite starting just 15 games last season, Castillo is in a position to begin the season as a member of the starting rotation, barring a complete meltdown in spring training. He finished 2017 with a 3-7 record and recorded a 3.12 ERA across 89.1 innings. The 25-year-old will look for more run support during his 2018 campaign and is expected to rack up the strikeouts as he continues to show impressive velocity on his fastball.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories