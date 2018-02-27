Reds' Luis Castillo: Confident heading into 2018
Castillo looks to be a lock for Cincinnati's starting rotation in 2018, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Despite starting just 15 games last season, Castillo is in a position to begin the season as a member of the starting rotation, barring a complete meltdown in spring training. He finished 2017 with a 3-7 record and recorded a 3.12 ERA across 89.1 innings. The 25-year-old will look for more run support during his 2018 campaign and is expected to rack up the strikeouts as he continues to show impressive velocity on his fastball.
