Reds' Luis Castillo: Continues hot start

Castillo (2-1) allowed one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and only one walk in six innings during a victory against the Padres on Saturday.

The 26-year-old continues to dazzle early this season. He hasn't allowed more than two runs in any single start and owns a 1.47 ERA this year. Opponents are hitting just .129 against him, which has helped Castillo also post a 0.88 WHIP. If owners can have any complaints about him, Castillo has walked 14 batters in 30.2 innings, but he's also struck out 41 hitters on his way to a 2-1 record. His next scheduled start is against the Cardinals on the road Friday.