Reds' Luis Castillo: Continues hot start
Castillo (2-1) allowed one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and only one walk in six innings during a victory against the Padres on Saturday.
The 26-year-old continues to dazzle early this season. He hasn't allowed more than two runs in any single start and owns a 1.47 ERA this year. Opponents are hitting just .129 against him, which has helped Castillo also post a 0.88 WHIP. If owners can have any complaints about him, Castillo has walked 14 batters in 30.2 innings, but he's also struck out 41 hitters on his way to a 2-1 record. His next scheduled start is against the Cardinals on the road Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start