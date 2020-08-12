Castillo gave up three runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings during Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Royals. He had five strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander wasn't exactly dominant with his lowest strikeout total of the season, but he exited in line for the win before Cincinnati's bullpen surrendered two runs in the eighth inning. Castillo has a 3.91 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB through four starts (23 innings) and has a favorable matchup versus the Pirates on Sunday.