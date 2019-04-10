Reds' Luis Castillo: Dominates in first win

Castillo (1-1) earned the win against the Marlins on Tuesday by giving up only two hits over seven shutout innings. He struck out eight and issued one walk.

The Reds exploded for 14 runs in Tuesday's victory, but Castillo needed minimal run support as he allowed only a single runner to reach second base. The 26-year-old is putting up ace-like numbers to begin the season with only two runs and five hits allowed across 19.2 innings to go along with a 25:8 K:BB. Castillo lines up for a tougher test on the road Monday against the Dodgers.