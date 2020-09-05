Castillo (1-5) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings as he earned the win in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Castillo has been dominant at forcing strikeouts this season, but he's struggled to limit run production. As a result, he was charged with losses in five of his last six starts. However, he took advantage of the struggling Pirates in Friday's matinee to enter the win column for the first time this season. The right-hander now carries a 3.95 ERA and 60:17 K:BB over 43.1 innings in 2020. His next start should come on the road Thursday against the Cubs.