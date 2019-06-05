Reds' Luis Castillo: Ends mini slump

Castillo held the Cardinals to one run over six innings to get the win Tuesday, striking out eight while allowing two hits and four walks.

The only run against Castillo came on the first batter he faced, a leadoff homer by Matt Carpenter. Castillo's last two outings were shakier, especially a 2.2 inning start against the Brewers on May 22. The four walks are a bit of a concern - he now has allowed 11 walks in his last three starts, covering 14 innings.