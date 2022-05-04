Castillo (shoulder) made his third rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Louisville, striking out seven over 4.1 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks.

Castillo tossed 48 of his 76 pitches for strikes in the start and generally steered clear of trouble during the afternoon. Given his workload and how effectively he pitched Wednesday, Castillo is likely to come off the 10-day injured list to make his next start with the Reds. He tentatively lines up to start Monday's series opener against the Brewers in Cincinnati, though it's possible the Reds extend him an extra day of rest before clearing him for his season debut.