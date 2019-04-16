Reds' Luis Castillo: Fades late in no-decision

Castillo didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers, giving up two runs on four hits and five walks over five innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander appeared to be cruising heading into the fifth inning, but Castillo's control deserted him and he walked in the tying run to make it 2-2 before escaping the jam. He'll take a 1.46 ERA and 32:13 K:BB through 24.2 innings into his next start Saturday in San Diego.