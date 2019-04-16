Reds' Luis Castillo: Fades late in no-decision
Castillo didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers, giving up two runs on four hits and five walks over five innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander appeared to be cruising heading into the fifth inning, but Castillo's control deserted him and he walked in the tying run to make it 2-2 before escaping the jam. He'll take a 1.46 ERA and 32:13 K:BB through 24.2 innings into his next start Saturday in San Diego.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...