Castillo (1-3) gave up four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The 24-year-old more than held his own in yet another tough matchup -- in his six starts, Castillo has faced the Nationals twice, the Diamondbacks twice, the Brewers and the Rockies at Coors Field. Despite the tough schedule, Castillo now sits with an impressive 3.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB over 35 innings this year, making him pretty easily the Reds' best starter since his callup. However, things won't get any easier for Castillo in the immediate future with a road start against the Yankees lined up for early next week.