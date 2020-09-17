Castillo (3-5) allowed three hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings in a win over the Pirates on Wednesday. He struck out 10.

The right-hander put the team on his back once again after going the distance his last time out. He induced 18 swinging strikes on 91 pitches en route to his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season, and now has a 1.23 ERA and 24:6 K:BB in his last three starts. Castillo endured some tough luck early and did not get much support from his teammates, but the surface numbers are finally starting to match up to his underlying dominance. He lines up to start Tuesday at home against the Brewers and could potentially go again the final day of the regular season, Sept. 27 at Minnesota, if the Reds are still in it.