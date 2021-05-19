Castillo (1-6) recorded 11 strikeouts but was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Giants after giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings.

The 28-year-old posted double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season while notching 21 swinging strikes, but he had trouble keeping San Francisco off the basepaths and leads the National League with six losses. Castillo has a 7.44 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB across 42.1 innings, and he's allowed fewer than three earned runs in only two of nine starts.