Reds' Luis Castillo: Fans 13 for 11th win

Castillo (11-4) picked up the win after surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 13 over seven innings Monday against the Angels.

Castillo gave up a pair of solo homers in the second and third innings, but he was otherwise locked in Monday evening. The 26-year-old right-hander has now secured back-to-back victories, yielding just three runs while fanning 20 over his last two starts (14 innings).