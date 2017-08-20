Castillo (2-6) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight batters through just four innings during Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Castillo has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his past five starts and owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 for the season. Those numbers move the needle in all fantasy settings, and the 24-year-old righty's value is on the rise. It will be difficult to rack up wins starting for the basement-dwelling Reds, but otherwise, there's a lot to like about Castillo's upside moving forward. He lines up to face the Pirates at Busch Stadium in his next start.