Reds' Luis Castillo: Fans nine in no-decision

Castillo yielded four runs on four hits and two walks Sunday, taking the no-decision during a loss to the Giants. He struck out nine batters.

Castillo had allowed just one baserunner via a fourth-inning walk through five frames. He then got drilled for four runs in the sixth, including a three-run shot from Buster Posey. It was the worst outing of the year for Castillo, who still owns a terrific 1.96 ERA and 59:19 K:BB. The 6-foot-2 righty will aim for revenge against San Francisco on Friday.