Reds' Luis Castillo: Fans nine in Saturday loss
Castillo (2-7) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine across seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Pirates.
Castillo pitched five shutout innings, but his only mistake was giving up a home run to opposing pitcher Gerrit Cole, which led to his seventh loss of the season. He's been very solid over his last three outings, as he's allowed just three earned runs over 17 innings of work, and despite his poor winning percentage, fantasy owners have benefited by his 3.26 ERA to go along with a 1.14 WHIP. He'll make his next start Friday against the Pirates.
More News
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Fans eight in loss to Braves•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Baffles Cubs over six in no-decision•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Goes six strong in no-decision•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Stifles Marlins over eight innings in win•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Allows three runs in loss to Yankees•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...