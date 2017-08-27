Castillo (2-7) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine across seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Pirates.

Castillo pitched five shutout innings, but his only mistake was giving up a home run to opposing pitcher Gerrit Cole, which led to his seventh loss of the season. He's been very solid over his last three outings, as he's allowed just three earned runs over 17 innings of work, and despite his poor winning percentage, fantasy owners have benefited by his 3.26 ERA to go along with a 1.14 WHIP. He'll make his next start Friday against the Pirates.