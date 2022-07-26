The Reds are going with a six-man rotation out of the All-Star break through the trade deadline, meaning that Castillo's start Wednesday against the Marlins could be his final one with the team, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Castillo is the most prominent starter likely on the pre-deadline trade market, and given the Reds' non-contending status or likelihood of contending in the near future, is a good bet to get dealt in the next week. The team will go back to a five-man rotation following the deadline.