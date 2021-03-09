site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Luis Castillo: First live batting practice
Castillo face live hitting in batting practice for the first time this spring Monday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Castillo reported to camp late due to visa issues coming from the Dominican Republic. Castillo is expected to get his first spring training game action of the season on Friday.
