Castillo (2-5) pitched a nine-inning complete game, allowing a run on two hits and three walks while striking out six in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Castillo emptied the tank in this game, throwing 112 pitches (73 strikes) while allowing just one extra-base hit. The only run he allowed happened in the second inning when Matt Carpenter's groundout allowed Brad Miller to score. Castillo's put together good outings in each of his last two starts. He now has a 3.44 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 66:20 K:BB across 52.1 innings this season. The right-hander is expected to face the Pirates on Wednesday in his next start.