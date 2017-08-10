Castillo gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Thursday.

The Reds put up 10 runs on the day, but they managed just two during Castillo's time on the mound, and thus Castillo remains with just one win over his last six turns despite four quality starts in that span. He's averaging nearly a strikeout per inning with Cincinnati, but the K's have been down in recent outings -- he's struck out four or fewer in three of his last four starts -- while the walks have been up. The 24-year-old lines up for a two-step next week, with road matchups against the Cubs and Braves on tap.