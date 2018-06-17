Reds' Luis Castillo: Hit with fourth straight loss

Castillo (4-8) took the loss against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out two.

Castillo once again struggled to keep the ball in the park, allowing a pair of homers for the second straight game and putting his season total at a brutal 17 home runs allowed through 78 innings. The 25-year-old has now taken a loss in four straight starts, a stretch in which he's gone six innings just once and allowed a combined 16 runs over 20.2 frames. He'll carry an unsightly 5.77 ERA into his next start, which will come at home against the Cubs.