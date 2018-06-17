Reds' Luis Castillo: Hit with fourth straight loss
Castillo (4-8) took the loss against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out two.
Castillo once again struggled to keep the ball in the park, allowing a pair of homers for the second straight game and putting his season total at a brutal 17 home runs allowed through 78 innings. The 25-year-old has now taken a loss in four straight starts, a stretch in which he's gone six innings just once and allowed a combined 16 runs over 20.2 frames. He'll carry an unsightly 5.77 ERA into his next start, which will come at home against the Cubs.
More News
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: 10 K's in losing effort•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Takes second straight loss•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Picking up start Sunday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Allows four earned runs in loss Tuesday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Beats Pirates to even record•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Works around baserunners Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...