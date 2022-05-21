Castillo (0-2) took the loss Friday as the Reds fell 2-1 to the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander put together his best performance in three outings since rejoining the Cincinnati rotation after a shoulder issue delayed his season debut, but Castillo got little support. He did get stretched out to 94 pitches (67 strikes), and he'll take a 4.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB through 15.2 innings into his next start.