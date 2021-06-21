Castillo (2-10) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings as he took the loss to the Padres on Sunday.

All three runs Castillo gave up came off one swing. Wil Myers came up with two men on in the third and cleared the bases with a triple off the right field wall. He ended up scoring on the play due to a throwing error trying to get him out stretching for three. Castillo pitched well enough for the win but will now stand at 10 losses after a horrible first two months of the season. He's rebounded well over his last four starts with a 2.19 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB over 24.2 innings. The 28-year-old currently lines up to pitch against Atlanta over the weekend.