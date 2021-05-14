Castillo (1-5) was charged with the loss against the Rockies on Thursday after surrendering eight runs on 10 hits and a pair of walks while striking out three across 3.2 innings.

There isn't much positivity to pull away from this one. Castillo simply couldn't pull it together at hitter-happy Coors Field. He has now allowed four or more earned runs in five of his eight starts this season while serving up 18 earned runs over his last three starts against the Rockies. The right-hander will look to turn things around Tuesday against the Giants.