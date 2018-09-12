Reds' Luis Castillo: Increased velocity

Castillo's two-seam fastball was averaging 97.1 mph in Tuesday's start against the Dodgers, and he topped out over 98 mph, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

This is an encouraging sign for Castillo. His velocity had dipped earlier in the season, to the point where he was averaging 95.4 mph on his two-seamer overall, down two mph from 2017. One consequence of the velocity improvement is that it made his changeup that much more effective. It's been a bumpy season for Castillo, but his post-break numbers are a good reason to be encouraged.