Reds' Luis Castillo: Knocked around by Colorado
Castillo (9-4) took the loss after yielding six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings Friday night against the Rockies.
Castillo was hit hard from the very start, surrendering three runs in the first inning followed by three in the fourth prior to being lifted with a four-run deficit. He fired 61 of 97 pitches for strikes and threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of the 25 batters he faced. Despite a rough outing, the 26-year-old has been impressive for Cincinnati this season, posting a 2.71 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 144:59 K:BB across 123 frames.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...