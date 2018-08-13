Reds' Luis Castillo: Knocked around vs. D-Backs

Castillo (6-10) allowed five runs on five hits and one walk while fanning seven across 5.2 innings Sunday as he took the loss against Arizona.

Castillo surrendered a three-run homer in the first inning, followed by a two-run home run in the sixth prior to exiting with a 5-2 deficit. He's been bitten by the long ball over his two previous outings (both resulted in losses), giving up three homers across 11 frames. Castillo's next start appearance lines up for Saturday against San Francisco.