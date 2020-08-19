Castillo (0-3) was charged with four runs (three earned) on five hits over 3.1 innings in a loss to the Royals in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. He struck out five and walked two.

Making his first start in eight days after the team's COVID-19 scare, Castillo was not particularly sharp. He needed 35 pitches to get through the first frame and ended up recording only 10 outs on 89 pitches. The right-hander has made two starts against Kansas City and two against Detroit and yet remains winless on the year. Everything checks out just fine in the peripherals and Castillo should still be considered a top-15 starting pitcher in the NL, even if he's been the third-best starter on his own team to this point. Next week he gets the Brewers in Milwaukee and then the Cubs at home.