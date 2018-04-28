Reds' Luis Castillo: Lasts just one inning against Twins
Castillo lasted just one inning in a no-decision against the Twins on Friday, giving up five earned runs on six hits with no strikeouts and two walks as the Reds eventually prevailed 15-9.
Castillo's rough start to the season persisted against Minnesota as he allowed eight baserunners and five runs before exiting the contest after the first inning. He now has a brutal 7.85 ERA and 1.67 WHIP, a disappointing follow up to what was an excellent initial foray into the big leagues last year when he posted a 3.12 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 89.1 innings. It's still early so there's always the chance he overcomes this rough start and gets back to that form if you're willing to try and stick it out. But until he shows some signs of improvement, it's hard to trust him for fantasy purposes. He'll try to get his season on track in his next start against the Brewers on Wednesday.
More News
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Back in loss column Sunday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Snatches first win against Brewers•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Throws first quality start in no-decision•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Struggles against Pirates on Friday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Gives up six in loss•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Rejoins team•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...