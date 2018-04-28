Castillo lasted just one inning in a no-decision against the Twins on Friday, giving up five earned runs on six hits with no strikeouts and two walks as the Reds eventually prevailed 15-9.

Castillo's rough start to the season persisted against Minnesota as he allowed eight baserunners and five runs before exiting the contest after the first inning. He now has a brutal 7.85 ERA and 1.67 WHIP, a disappointing follow up to what was an excellent initial foray into the big leagues last year when he posted a 3.12 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 89.1 innings. It's still early so there's always the chance he overcomes this rough start and gets back to that form if you're willing to try and stick it out. But until he shows some signs of improvement, it's hard to trust him for fantasy purposes. He'll try to get his season on track in his next start against the Brewers on Wednesday.