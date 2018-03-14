Reds' Luis Castillo: Leaves camp for birth of child
Castillo is away from the team while awaiting the birth of his first child, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Castillo should be back at camp within the next few days following his child's birth. The right-hander is slated to begin the year as the top arm in Cincinnati's rotation after compiling a 3.12 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 89.1 innings with the team in 2017.
