Reds' Luis Castillo: Lit up by Cubs

Castillo (7-11) took the loss Saturday, surrendering five runs on five hits and a walk over 3.1 innings while striking out two as the Reds fell 10-6 to the Cubs.

Wrigley Field played very small in this one, as Daniel Murphy and Kyle Schwarber each tagged Castillo for a two-run homer before his quick exit. That's unfortunately nothing new for the right-hander, who's now coughed up 24 home runs in 26 starts (1.6 HR/9). He'll take a 5.07 ERA with him to the mound next Saturday in St. Louis.