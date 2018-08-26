Reds' Luis Castillo: Lit up by Cubs
Castillo (7-11) took the loss Saturday, surrendering five runs on five hits and a walk over 3.1 innings while striking out two as the Reds fell 10-6 to the Cubs.
Wrigley Field played very small in this one, as Daniel Murphy and Kyle Schwarber each tagged Castillo for a two-run homer before his quick exit. That's unfortunately nothing new for the right-hander, who's now coughed up 24 home runs in 26 starts (1.6 HR/9). He'll take a 5.07 ERA with him to the mound next Saturday in St. Louis.
More News
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Fans nine in win over Giants•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Knocked around vs. D-Backs•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Saddled with tough-luck loss•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Enjoys best outing of season Sunday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Works five useful frames in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...