Reds' Luis Castillo: Live batting practice

Castillo threw live batting practice Thursday, and his changeup was especially effective against new teammate Mike Moustakas, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Pitchers are typically ahead of hitters at this stage, and that would especially be the case when they can alter the hitter's timing with off speed pitches. Nonetheless, it's good to see Castillo's go-to pitch working well early this spring.

