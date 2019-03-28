Reds' Luis Castillo: Looks great in no-decision

Castillo allowed one run on two hits over 5.2 innings, striking out eight and walking three during a no-decision against the Pirates on opening day.

Behind a strong change up, Castillo looked very sharp and induced 14 swinging strikes. He left after just 91 pitches and arguably should have stayed in at least one more batter to try and record the final out of the sixth. Jared Hughes came on instead and allowed a two-run single two batters later. One of those runs was charged to Castillo. Owners hoping Castillo would get back to his 2017 form after an inconsistent 2018 have to be pleased with this first performance of the season.