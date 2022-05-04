Manager David Bell said Castillo (shoulder) is "penciled in" to return from the 10-day injured list to start in the Reds' series opener Monday against the Brewers in Cincinnati, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Castillo will likely be confirmed to make his season debut Monday once he completes a bullpen session over the weekend. Bell's comments on the right-hander's upcoming return came shortly after Castillo dominated in his third minor-league rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Louisville. He worked 4.1 innings and tossed 76 pitches (48 strikes) in the outing, striking out seven while giving up zero runs on three hits and two walks. Castillo should be in line for about a 90-to-100-pitch workload when he returns from the IL next week.