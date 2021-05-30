Castillo (1-8) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Cubs after giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks while fanning three across five innings.

Castillo has found himself at the losing end in each of his last seven outings and has given up at least four runs in all but two of those appearances, so he's clearly moving in the wrong direction. The right-hander has posted a 7.22 ERA and will try to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for next week against the Cardinals on the road.